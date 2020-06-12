Philippines records 615 more coronavirus cases, 16 deaths

Philippines records 615 more coronavirus cases, 16 deathsReuters | Manila | Updated: 12-06-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 15:26 IST
The Philippines on Friday reported 615 more coronavirus infections, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 24,787. In a health ministry bulletin, the Southeast Asian country also recorded 16 additional fatalities related to the novel coronavirus, taking its death toll to 1,052.
The health ministry said three duplicate cases were removed from the total number of infections reported as of June 11.
