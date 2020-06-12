Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: "Extensive" testing of returnees ups Kolhapur tally

Return of intra-state migrant workers from red zones coupled with "extensive"testing of incoming people led to a spike in coronavirus cases in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra after lockdown relaxations were given in May, officials said on Friday.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-06-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 15:27 IST
COVID-19: "Extensive" testing of returnees ups Kolhapur tally

Return of intra-state migrant workers from red zones coupled with "extensive"testing of incoming people led to a spike in coronavirus cases in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra after lockdown relaxations were given in May, officials said on Friday. As on Friday, the district has recorded a total of 708 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths.

According to the district administration, of the 708 cases, 601 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. "Before May 3, we had under 20 cases in the district but post-May 3, but as migrant workers (from Kolhapur) working in various red zones such as Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Pune and Solapur, started returning to their hometowns, the number of positive patients went up," said collector Daulat Desai.

He said as the flow of intra-state migrant workers increased, the district administration upped screening and testing incoming people. "We, as a precaution, intercepted them at checkpoints outside Kolhapur and started extensive screening and aggressive swab collection of these people for testing. That is why the number of positive cases shot up in the district post-lockdown relaxations," said Desai.

He said no person coming from outside Kolhapur was allowed to enter the district without screening and if found positive, he/she was directly sent to isolation facilities. "If found negative, the person was allowed to go to his village but the district administration ensured that the person is strictly quarantined," the bureaucrat said.

As per official data, prior to lockdown relaxation on May 17, the total number of cases in Kolhapur district stood at 55. But by May 20, the figure rose up to 179 with 50 cases (highest single-day spike) recorded on May 20. "Of the total cases, 99 per cent cases were of migrants. However, scrupulous screening, early detection of cases and treatment yielded positive results. Though we have a higher number of cases, the mortality rate is very low.

"Even though we have a high number of cases, nobody has so far asked us to explain the number as the death rate of COVID-19 patients is under control," the collector said. He said seven screening parameters such as pulse rate, oxygen saturation, body temperature, respiratory rate, sensorium, blood pressure and ECG were used to detect patients.

Desai said in facta central team recently applauded the measures taken by the district administration to check the coronavirus spread after they observed that the mortality rate was low..

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Record rise in India virus cases raises fear of return of curbs

India reported a record daily increase of novel coronavirus cases on Friday and became the worlds fourth worst-hit country, raising the prospect of the return of a lockdown just days after it was lifted. Anxious to revive the economy after ...

Indian man who died from heart disease later found to have COVID-19

A 44-year-old Indian man in Singapore, who died of coronary heart disease on June 8, was infected by the coronavirus, the ministry of health has said. The man, who was not identified, developed chest and epigastric pain on May 28 and soug...

Paris police ask shops to close due to risk of disorder at Saturday protest

The Paris police department said it had called for shops and businesses in districts from Republique to Opera to close on Saturday due to risks of public disorder at a demonstration. The police department said on Friday that shops should bo...

C'garh: 2 workers injured in fuel tank blast die in hospital

Two of the four workers injured in a fuel tank explosion at a steel plant in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district on Wednesday, have succumbed to their injuries at a private hospital here, police said. Kanhaiyalal 59 and Jairam Khalko 35, who had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020