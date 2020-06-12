Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doubling time of coronavirus cases in India improves to 17.4 days: Health ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:37 IST
Doubling time of coronavirus cases in India improves to 17.4 days: Health ministry

The doubling time of coronavirus cases in India has improved to 17.4 days currently from 15.4 days a couple of weeks ago, the Union health ministry said on Friday, even as the country for the first time recorded over 10,000 new instances of the infection in a day. At the time the lockdown was imposed on March 25, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases was 3.4 days, it said. Amid a spurt in cases, the cabinet secretary held a meeting chief secretaries, health and urban development secretaries of all states through a video link and they were asked to also pay special attention to the emerging epicentres of COVID-19 cases and undertake stringent containment measures to check the contagion, the ministry said.

With 10,956 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours till Friday 8 am, India's COVID-19 caseload reached 2,97,535 while the death toll rose to 8,498 with a record single-day spike of 396 fatalities, according to the Health Ministry data. "The doubling rate/time continues to improve and has increased from 3.4 days at the beginning of lockdown to 17.4 days currently," the ministry said.

During the meeting with the cabinet secretary, the states were advised to focus on containment, testing and tracing, upgrading health infrastructure, clinical management and community engagement for effective management of COVID-19.   Undertaking active house-to-house surveillance in containment zones was also stressed upon citing it was critical for early identification of cases. The states were requested to expedite upgradation of hospital infrastructure to manage COVID-19 cases as per projections while ensuring sufficient logistics, and trained human resources. Timely referrals, based on symptoms and improving clinical practices with the help of Centres of Excellence in collaboration with AIIMS, Delhi, was also stressed at the meeting.

States were requested to undertake extensive community outreach to encourage social distancing and promotion of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in the community at all times, the health ministry said. Apart from improvement in the doubling rate, it said the recovery rate of patients has also become better.

"Recovery rate of COVID positive cases continues to increase and is currently stands at 49.47 per cent," the ministry said. A total of 1,47,194 people have recovered while 1,41,842 patients are under active medical supervision. In the 24 hour period till 8 am, a total of 6,166 patients have been cured of COVID-19, it said. According to Worldometer, a website that records confirmed cases of infection and deaths globally, India on Thursday went past the United Kingdom to become the fourth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has ramped up testing capacity for detecting the novel coronavirus and a total of 877 laboratories -- 637 government and 240 private -- are presently operational in the country.  According to the apex health research body, 53,63,445 samples have been tested so far, with 1,50,305 of them in the last 24 hours..

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's military unsuccessful in taming rising Amazon deforestation in May

Deforestation in Brazils Amazon rainforest rose for a 13th consecutive month in May, government data showed on Friday, despite President Jair Bolsonaros deployment of the military to fight soaring environmental destruction in the regionDest...

Cong leader Hooda questions Haryana govt's move to appoint 'Kisan Mitras'

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday questioned the Haryana governments decision to appoint 17,000 Kisan Mitras to assist peasants in financial management and agricultural practices, and said the BJP dispensation should fi...

Public health workers fighting virus face growing threats

As the director of the Rio Grande County Public Health Department in rural Colorado, she was working 12- and 14-hour days, struggling to respond to the pandemic with only five full-time employees for more than 11,000 residents. Case counts ...

Govt holds back full IIP data for April

The government on Friday held back the release of complete data of index of industrial production for April, saying it is not appropriate to compare the IIP data with earlier months due to COVID-19 lockdown. An official statement showed tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020