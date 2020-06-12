AP bans govt officers,employees from travelling outside state

Amaravati, June 12 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government issued orders on Friday prohibiting its officers and employees from travelling outside the state as part of measures to prevent community spread of Covid-19. In an order, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney also directed the officers and employees, other than field-level functionaries, to minimize their movement even within the state and not leave the headquarters without written permission from the head of the department.

So far, over six employees in the AP government Secretariat here have tested positive for coronavirus in the last ten days. Most of the employees come from Hyderabad while some officers also travel regularly to Hyderabad and New Delhi as their families are located in those cities.

"As part of preventive measures for community spread of COVID-19, proactive tests have been conducted for employees especially those attending office from outside the state. Test results of some of the employees are turning positive.

It is the duty of the employee/officer to protect themselves and helpin preventing further spread of the disease in the offices," the Chief Secretary said. She said officers and staff residing in containment zones should not come to office and, instead, work from home till the respective containment zone is de-notified.

Also, those suffering from major ailments like high blood pressure, diabetes, coronary heart disease, chronic kidney disease, besides pregnant women have been asked to work from home. Installation of Aarogya Setu app has been made mandatory for all government officers and staff.

"Despite taking preventive measures, if the test result of an employee is positive or if the employee is found to be suffering from symptoms of COVID-19, the employee should be shifted to COVID hospital as per the advice of doctors. The designated public health authority will conduct a risk assessment and necessary action for contact tracing, management of contacts, disinfection and closure of work place and other preventive measures will be taken as per the Standard Operating Procedure," Sawhney said in the order.