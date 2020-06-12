Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-Risk of new lockdowns rises with fear of second COVID-19 wave

Of 5,347 new deaths recorded worldwide, 3,681 were in the Americas, the WHO said on Thursday. In about half a dozen U.S. states including Texas and Arizona, the number of coronavirus patients filling hospital beds is rising, fanning concerns that the reopening of the U.S. economy may unleash a second wave of infections.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 20:40 IST
WRAPUP 2-Risk of new lockdowns rises with fear of second COVID-19 wave

Fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections shut six major food markets in Beijing on Friday, while India, which opened up this week, recorded a record daily increase and half a dozen U.S. states said their hospital beds were filling up fast. Health officials worldwide have expressed concerns in recent days that some countries grappling with the devastating economic impact of lockdowns may lift restrictions too swiftly, and that the coronavirus could spread during mass anti-racism protests.

"We must be ready to roll back relaxation of measures if needed," the European Union's health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said after urging its 27 members to plough ahead with testing the population as they reopen schools and businesses. In China, where the new coronavirus originated, two new cases of COVID-19, the disease it causes, were recorded in the capital. Authorities closed part or all of six big wholesale food markets which the two men had recently visited but it was not known how they had become infected.

India opened most public transport, offices and malls this week after nearly 70 days even though health officials said it was weeks away from flattening the rising infection curve. The official death toll, at 8,498, is relatively small, but the health ministry said registered cases rose by 10,956 on Friday, a record, with many in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the head of Delhi's Jama Masjid, one of India's biggest mosques, ordered a halt to congregations until the end of the month. "What is the point of visiting mosques at a time when the virus is spreading so fast?" he said.

FIRST WAVE NOT OVERCOME In Turkey, the top medical association said the easing of restrictions on June 1 had come too soon, although the daily death toll as fallen in recent weeks to about 20.

"There is talk of when the second wave will hit, but we have not yet been able to overcome the first wave," Cavit Isik Yavuz, part of the coronavirus research team at the Turkish Medics Association said. While new infections are slowing in most of Europe, health experts see a moderate to high risk that post-lockdown rises may warrant new restrictions.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) predicted a moderate acceleration across Europe in coming weeks, which could place healthcare systems under stress if not checked rapidly. Government control measures could check and reverse upward trends within two to three weeks, it said. Andrea Ammon, director of the ECDC, stressed the importance of maintaining physical distancing, hand hygiene and what she called "respiratory etiquette".

Officials have expressed concern the virus could spread among the tens of thousands who have crowded together in Europe's big cities to demonstrate against racism after the death in U.S. police custody of George Floyd. "Mass events could be a major route of transmission," said Martin Seychell, a health official at the EU Commission.

SOLIDARITY CALL World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said late on Thursday that the threat of a resurgence remained very real.

"We must also remember that, although the situation is improving here in Europe, globally it's getting worse ... We will continue to need global solidarity to defeat this pandemic fully," he said. Of 5,347 new deaths recorded worldwide, 3,681 were in the Americas, the WHO said on Thursday.

In about half a dozen U.S. states including Texas and Arizona, the number of coronavirus patients filling hospital beds is rising, fanning concerns that the reopening of the U.S. economy may unleash a second wave of infections. Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oregon and Nebraska all had a record number of new cases on Thursday. "I want the reopening to be successful," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the top executive for the county that encompasses Houston, Texas, told reporters. "But I'm growing increasingly concerned that we may be approaching the precipice of a disaster."

More hospitalisations inevitably mean more deaths ahead, said Spencer Fox, research associate at the University of Texas at Austin. "We are starting to see very worrying signs about the course the pandemic is taking in cities and states in the U.S. and around the world," he said. "When you start seeing those signs, you need to act fairly quickly."

Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Friday, a day after the biggest one-day dive in about three months on fears of a resurgence in infections. Global stocks were up 1.3% after four days of consecutive losses. The United States has now recorded more than 113,000 coronavirus deaths, by far the most in the world. That figure could be over 200,000 by September, Ashish Jha, the head of Harvard's Global Health Institute, told CNN.

(additional reporting by Reuters bureax around the world, writing by Philippa Fletcher; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Toby Chopra)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. ruling over ancient bronze horse a 'huge victory' for Greece – minister

Greeces culture minister has hailed a U.S. court ruling over a disputed ancient horse figurine as a major victory that may help Athens and others fighting to reclaim antiquities. Lina Mendoni said Tuesdays ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Cou...

Pak again violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing and intense shelling with mortars in Poonchs Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors. Again at about 1950 hours, the Pakistan Army again resorted to ceasefire viol...

Arms seized by U.S., missiles used to attack Saudi Arabia 'of Iranian origin' -U.N.

Cruise missiles used in several attacks on oil facilities and an international airport in Saudi Arabia last year were of Iranian origin, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council in a report seen by Reuters on Thursd...

400 beds kept for virus patients at Ghaziabad's medical college

The district authorities have reserved 400 beds for coronavirus patients at Ghaziabads Santosh Medical College, officials said on Friday. A COVID labour room has also been established for pregnant woman suspected of suffering from the infec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020