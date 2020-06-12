Left Menu
Development News Edition

156 new COVID-19 patients in J&K; total number of cases reaches 4,730

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 156 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking to 4,730 the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the union territory, officials said. There were no fresh cases in three districts -- Bandipora, Ganderbal and Udhampur, they said With these fresh cases, there are 4,730 total infected people in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-06-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 20:58 IST
156 new COVID-19 patients in J&K; total number of cases reaches 4,730
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 156 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking to 4,730 the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the union territory, officials said. They said "156 new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory on Friday," adding that 88 of these cases are from Jammu and 68 from the Kashmir region.

Friday's cases include 80 people who recently returned to the union territory, the officials said. Shopian district in south Kashmir had the highest number of cases at 38 followed by Kathua which had 26. There were no fresh cases in three districts -- Bandipora, Ganderbal and Udhampur, they said With these fresh cases, there are 4,730 total infected people in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Of these, 3,633 are in Kashmir while 1,097 are in the Jammu region," the officials said. There are 2,591 active cases in the union territory – 1,853 in Kashmir and 738 in Jammu -- while 2,086 patients have recovered, they said.

The UT has witnessed 53 COVID-19 related deaths..

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. consumer confidence rises; COVID-19, unemployment shadow lingers

U.S. consumer sentiment perked up in early June as households cheered the reopening of businesses and a surprise rebound in hiring, though they did not expect a significant improvement in the economy amid fears of a resurgence in COVID-19 i...

U.S. ruling over ancient bronze horse a 'huge victory' for Greece – minister

Greeces culture minister has hailed a U.S. court ruling over a disputed ancient horse figurine as a major victory that may help Athens and others fighting to reclaim antiquities. Lina Mendoni said Tuesdays ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Cou...

Pak again violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing and intense shelling with mortars in Poonchs Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors. Again at about 1950 hours, the Pakistan Army again resorted to ceasefire viol...

Arms seized by U.S., missiles used to attack Saudi Arabia 'of Iranian origin' -U.N.

Cruise missiles used in several attacks on oil facilities and an international airport in Saudi Arabia last year were of Iranian origin, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council in a report seen by Reuters on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020