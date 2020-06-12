Maharashtra crosses 1 lakh-mark for COVID-19

With nearly 3,500 new cases reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the State's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 1 lakh mark on Friday, confirmed the State Health officials. As per the health officials, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,01,141 in the state, while 127 have succumbed to the disease.

"The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra crosses 1 Lakh, stands at 1,01,141 after 3493 positive cases were reported today," the state health department said. Whereas 1,718 were discharged on Friday, making a total count for discharged patients after making a full recovery to 47,793 in the state.

"Mumbai alone has reported 1,372 fresh COVID-19 cases, 90 deaths and 943 discharged cases," said the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai. India has reported 2,97,535 coronavirus cases including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 were cured/discharged/migrated.(ANI)