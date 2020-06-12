Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra crosses 1 lakh-mark for COVID-19

With nearly 3,500 new cases reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the State's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 1 lakh mark on Friday, confirmed the State Health officials.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-06-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 23:09 IST
Maharashtra crosses 1 lakh-mark for COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With nearly 3,500 new cases reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the State's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 1 lakh mark on Friday, confirmed the State Health officials. As per the health officials, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,01,141 in the state, while 127 have succumbed to the disease.

"The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra crosses 1 Lakh, stands at 1,01,141 after 3493 positive cases were reported today," the state health department said. Whereas 1,718 were discharged on Friday, making a total count for discharged patients after making a full recovery to 47,793 in the state.

"Mumbai alone has reported 1,372 fresh COVID-19 cases, 90 deaths and 943 discharged cases," said the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai. India has reported 2,97,535 coronavirus cases including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 were cured/discharged/migrated.(ANI)

TRENDING

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

Entertainment News Roundup: Comcast, media mogul Byron Allen reach carriage deal; Los Angeles movie theaters fail to get green light to reopen and more

Health News Roundup: California startup aims to monitor social distancing and face masks using drones; U.S. CDC reports 1,994,283 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains on bargain hunting but trading volatile

U.S. stocks were higher in late afternoon trading on Friday but had bounced between losses and gains as bargain hunting following a sharp losses a day earlier was offset by continued worries about the economy. The SP 500 was on track for it...

In rare appeal to Israeli public, UAE warns against annexation

Israel cannot expect to normalise relations with the Arab world if it annexes land in the occupied West Bank, a United Arab Emirates envoy wrote in Israels top newspaper on Friday. Some Israeli officials have dismissed the notion that apply...

Record spike of 2,137 COVID cases in Delhi takes tally to over 36K; death toll jumps to 1,214

Delhi recorded 2,137 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike here, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 36,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,214, authorities said. As many as 71 fa...

French coronavirus 24-hour death toll under 30 for 3rd day in a row

France reported on Friday that the number of people who died from coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours increased by just 28 to 29,374, the third day the toll remained under 30 and the lowest three-day toll since lockdown started in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020