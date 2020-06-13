Brazil's COVID-19 death toll passes Britain, world's second highest

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll passes Britain, world's second highestReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 13-06-2020 03:26 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 03:22 IST
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll overtook Britain's on Friday to become the second highest in the world after the United States, according to numbers released by the Brazilian Health Ministry.
Brazil reported a total of 828,810 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 25,982 new infections in the last 24 hours, and another 909 fatalities, raising the death toll to 41,828, the Health Ministry said. Of the total cases of COVID-19, 365,063 have recovered, the ministry said.
