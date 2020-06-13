LNJP asks staff to handover deceased patients' belonging to security office

LNJP Hospital authorities have directed the nursing incharge to handover the belongings of patients who die during treatment to the security office after proper sanitisation. In a circular issued on June 8, the Delhi government-run hospital said it has been receiving various complaints on regular basis about belongings of deceased patients.

"All nursing incharge of respective floors are directed to put all the belongings (Mobile phones, charger, ID etc.) in a bag, label it properly and handover to the security office after sanitisation. A proper log of the same shall be maintaine," it said. The hospital warned that non-compliance of the above circular will be viewed seriously.