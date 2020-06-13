Health News Roundup: Russia's total coronavirus cases exceed 520,000; India records biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Philippines records 607 new coronavirus cases, 22 new deaths

The Philippines' health ministry reported 607 new coronavirus infections and 22 more deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 25,392 and fatalities to 1,074. The Department of Health (DOH) said 252 more patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 5,706.

U.S. officials reiterate COVID-19 safety advice, warn of more restrictions if cases spike

U.S. health officials on Friday urged Americans to continue adhering to social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures following rising concerns among experts that the reopening of the country's economy could lead to a fresh wave of infections. Officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that states may need to reimpose strict restrictions if COVID-19 cases spike.

CVS joins Walmart in keeping multicultural beauty products out of locked cabinets

Drugstore chain CVS Health Corp joined Walmart Inc in announcing it will stop keeping beauty and personal care products designed for people of color in locked display cases, after the practice drew criticism online. In the wake of nationwide protests in the U.S. against police brutality and racial inequality following the killing of George Floyd last month, companies have issued statements in support of the black community and set up funds to fight systemic racism.

Russia's total coronavirus cases exceed 520,000

Russia reported 8,706 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising its cumulative tally above 520,000 as data showed that more than 2,700 people infected with the virus had died in April. With 520,129 cases, Russia has the third-highest number in the world after the United States and Brazil. Its official death toll stands at 6,829, many times lower than the figure seen in other countries with serious outbreaks.

India records biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases

India reported its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases on Saturday, adding 11,458 confirmed infections and taking its total count to more than 300,000, according to data from the federal health ministry. India is the fourth-worst affected country in the world, having surpassed the United Kingdom on Friday, with cases steadily increasingly despite a nationwide lockdown that began in late March and has since been loosened.

Fauci: Slight coronavirus spikes may get out of control amid U.S. reopening

The top U.S. infectious disease official on Friday cautioned that the "blips" of rising coronavirus hospitalizations being reported by some states could get out of control if robust contact tracing regimes are not put in place. As restrictions on economic activity are lifted, the United States was bound to see increased infections, Anthony Fauci told CNN.

Indonesia reports 1,014 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths

Indonesia reported on Saturday 1,014 new coronavirus infections and 43 more deaths, taking the total number of cases to 37,420 and fatalities to 2,091, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said. Yurianto said 563 more patients had recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 13,776.

Beijing district in 'wartime emergency' after virus cluster at major food market

A Beijing district put itself on a "wartime" footing and the capital banned tourism and sports events on Saturday after a cluster of novel coronavirus infections centred around a major wholesale market sparked fears of a new wave of COVID-19. Forty-five people out of 517 tested with throat swabs at the Xinfadi market in the city's southwestern Fengtai district had tested positive for the coronavirus, Chu Junwei, a district official, told a briefing.

Iran will reimpose restrictions if health rules not observed

Iran will reimpose restrictions to stem a surge in coronavirus cases if health regulations are not observed, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday. After gradually relaxing its lockdown since mid-April, Iran has seen a sharp rise of new daily infections in recent weeks.

U.S. health agency reverses Obamacare transgender protections

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a rule on Friday that would lift anti-discrimination protections under Obamacare for transgender people and women seeking abortions, drawing condemnation from Democratic lawmakers. The rule reverses some provisions of the Affordable Care Act passed during President Barack Obama's administration, also known as Obamacare, that extended civil rights protections in healthcare to cover areas including gender identity and the termination of a pregnancy.