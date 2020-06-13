120 people recovered from COVID-19 in Odisha today

A total of 120 people recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged from the hospital on Saturday in Odisha, informed the state health department. At 33, Ganjam district had the highest number of recoveries as of today, followed by Gajapati (18), Sonepur (13), Balasore (12) along with Balangir and Khurdha with eight recoveries each.

The total number of recovered cases in Odisha stands at 2,594 now. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)