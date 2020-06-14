Odisha Panchayati Raj Dept asks Collectors to submit expenditure details towards management of temporary medical centres
State Panchayati Raj Department has asked Collectors to submit expenditure details towards the management of Temporary Medical Centres/Camps (TMCs) established for COVID-19, including civil construction and others.
Total 16,818 Temporary Medical Centres/Camps have been readied in 6798 Gram Panchayats of Odisha.
In all these Centres, total number of 7,62,381 beds have been arranged to provide COVID-19 health services in rural areas. (ANI)