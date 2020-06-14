Left Menu
Nursing homes in Delhi having 10 to 49 beds declared as COVID facilities

Only standalone exclusive eye centres, ENT centres, dialysis centres, maternity homes and IVF centres are presently exempted, the order issued on Saturday said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 08:41 IST
Small and medium multi-speciality nursing homes in the city having 10 to 49 beds have been declared as "COVID nursing homes" by the Delhi government to increase the bed capacity for coronavirus patients, according to an official order. Only standalone exclusive eye centres, ENT centres, dialysis centres, maternity homes and IVF centres are presently exempted, the order issued on Saturday said.

"In order to avoid intermingling of COVID and non-COVID patients in small and medium multi-speciality nursing homes (10 bedded to 49 bedded) and also to augment the bed capacity for COVID-19 patients, all nursing homes in NCT of Delhi having bed strength of 10 beds or more up to 49 beds are declared as COVID nursing homes," it said. All such nursing homes are required to make their COVID beds functional within three days of the issuance of the order failing which it would be treated as violation of Clause 14.1 of the schedule appended to Rule 14 of the Delhi Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2011, it said.

It added that "action, as deemed fit, would be initiated against the defaulter nursing home". According to Clause 14.1, in the event of any natural calamity, including outbreak and epidemics or disaster, the owner or the keeper of every nursing home shall, on being directed by the supervising authority in writing, cooperate and provide reasonable assistance and medical aid as may be considered essential by the supervising authority at the time of natural calamity.

The government on May 24 had directed 117 nursing homes/private hospitals having bed strength of 50 beds or more to reserve/ earmark at least 20 per cent of their total bed strength for COVID-19 patients. The occupancy of the beds earmarked for COVID patients is displayed on a real-time basis on the Delhi Corona App. More than 70 per cent COVID beds in the private sector are already occupied.

Further, it is projected that there would be a requirement of over 15,000 COVID beds till June 30  and by the end of first fortnight of July, the requirement would further swell up to more than 33,000 COVID beds.PTI SLB SNE DV DV.

