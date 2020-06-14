18 more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry takes tally to 194
"The pandemic is spreading fast in Puducherry and the situation should not be taken for granted," he said. Eighteen more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry took the tally of infections to 194 on Sunday, while fatalities remained at four with no fresh deaths being reported.PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 14-06-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 12:49 IST
Eighteen more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry took the tally of infections to 194 on Sunday, while fatalities remained at four with no fresh deaths being reported. Of the 18 who tested positive in the last 24 hours, 13 were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college hospital at nearby Kadirkamam, three to the centrally administered JIPMER here and two at Karaikal and Mahe, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said.
There are presently 99 active cases in the hospitals. Ninety one COVID-19 patients have so far been treated and discharged, he told reporters here.
He said people's cooperation in adhering to norms like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing was absolutely necessary as the number of cases was increasing rapidly in the union territory. "The pandemic is spreading fast in Puducherry and the situation should not be taken for granted," he said.
ALSO READ
PM wishes Puducherry CM on birthday
Quiet birthday for Puducherry CM as he turns 73; PM, Gadkari extend greetings
Puducherry Lt Governor bats for auctioning of retail licenses to sell liquor
Puducherry govt announces easing of slew of curbs, places of worship to reopen on June 8
JIPMER doctor, 8 others test positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry; Active cases rise to 46