COVID-19 tests to be ramped up, door-to-door survey in Delhi hotspots: Shah
The COVID-19 tally has reached nearly 39,000 and the virus has claimed more than 1,200 lives so far in Delhi.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 13:51 IST
Novel coronavirus tests will be doubled in Delhi in the next two days and subsequently increased by three times, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday after chairing a meeting on the spiraling cases of the pandemic in the city. Shah announced a slew of measures that will be taken now after he held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baija and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his office in North Block.
Coronavirus tests in Delhi will be doubled in the next two days and increased by three times after six days, he said. The COVID-19 tests will be started at every polling station in the containment zones of Delhi in a few days and a comprehensive house-to-house health survey will be done in the hotspots for contact tracing, Shah said.
He added that the Centre would also provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi in view of the shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients. The COVID-19 tally has reached nearly 39,000 and the virus has claimed more than 1,200 lives so far in Delhi.
