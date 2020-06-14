Oman forms committee to tackle economic impact of coronavirus - government

Oman forms committee to tackle economic impact of coronavirus - governmentReuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-06-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 16:33 IST
The sultan of Oman on Sunday ordered the formation of committee to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a government media office statement said.
Oman, a small oil producer relative to its Gulf neighbours, has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices. The committee, headed by the interior minister, will study the speedy return of economic activities, it said. (Writing by Lisa Barrington;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
