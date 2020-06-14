5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sikkim; tally rises to 63

5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sikkim; tally rises to 63PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 14-06-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 20:17 IST
Five more people, who are returnees from Mumbai and Delhi, tested positive for coronavirus infection in Sikkim, taking the total number of active cases in the Himalayan state to 63, a senior health department official said. Of the five, three are from West Sikkim district and two from East Sikkim, Director-General of Health, Pempa T Bhutia said.
They had been lodged in various quarantine centres and now they were shifted to the STNM Hospital in Gangtok. Bhutia said four COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital after they were cured of the disease.
