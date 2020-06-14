Egypt to reopen all airports on July 1 - aviation minister

Egypt will reopen all its airports on July 1, the civil aviation minister said on Sunday, after suspending regular international flights in March. "Starting from July 1 we will restart the air traffic at all the airports in the republic ... with countries that will reopen with us," Aviation Minister Mohamed Manar Anba told a news conference.

He said foreign tourism would be limited to resorts in three coastal provinces, after the government said on Thursday it would reopen Egypt's main seaside resorts for international flights and foreign tourists from July 1.