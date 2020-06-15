Left Menu
Development News Edition

Esports-Russell will start F1 season as a virtual winner

Williams driver George Russell took his fourth successive virtual Formula One victory on Sunday in the last race before the real season starts in Austria next month. With Ferrari's Charles Leclerc absent, the Briton had already 'won' a fun series designed to fill the gap left by the Australian opener being cancelled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 00:48 IST
Esports-Russell will start F1 season as a virtual winner
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Williams driver George Russell took his fourth successive virtual Formula One victory on Sunday in the last race before the real season starts in Austria next month.

With Ferrari's Charles Leclerc absent, the Briton had already 'won' a fun series designed to fill the gap left by the Australian opener being cancelled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 22-year-old, who failed to score a point in the real world last year as Williams struggled, started on pole position and beat Red Bull's Alex Albon into second place in the virtual Canadian Grand Prix.

Mexican Esteban Gutierrez was third for Mercedes. The race, shown live on Formula One's digital platforms and broadcast partners, took place on the day the postponed Montreal race would have happened.

Albon collected a series of time penalties for exceeding track limits late in the race, leaving Russell comfortably ahead at the end. "It's been great. It's kept us entertained, kept us busy that's for sure. And it's kept the competitive side of us busy and interested," said Russell.

"Having this opportunity to race against all of us, our mates, has been great fun along the way. I've put a lot of hard work and effort in and I'm glad we got some good results to show for it." Leclerc, who was racing in the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans for Ferrari, had led the standings after two wins in a row before Russell got himself a simulator and rose to the challenge.

"He's extremely quick now," said Albon, who refused an offer from Russell for him to slow down to make the racing more exciting for fans. "In the beginning Charles looked like the quick one and George has come through and just destroyed all of us. I've just been an average P2 the whole way. Average Alex."

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

Beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi to increase by 5000: CM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

France reopens economy to quicken virus recovery

President Emmanuel Macron announced that France is fully reopening its economy, including all restaurants, to accelerate the countrys recovery after virus crisis. Macron said restaurants in the Paris region will be allowed to open indoor se...

UPDATE 1-Iran's daily virus death toll tops 100 for first time in 2 months

The number of daily deaths from the new coronavirus pandemic topped 100 in Iran for the first time in two months on Sunday, health ministry data showed.Iran recorded 107 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 8,837. The total numb...

Pharma giant AstraZeneca strikes deal with Europe's Inclusive Vaccines

Pharma giant AstraZeneca has struck a deal with Europes Inclusive Vaccines Alliance to supply up to 400 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The alliance forged by Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands to speed up product...

Israel in talks to buy coronavirus vaccine from Moderna, YNET reports

Israel is in advanced talks with Moderna Inc to buy its coronavirus vaccine that is entering the final stage of testing, leading Israeli news website YNET reported on Sunday.YNET, quoting unnamed officials at Israels Health Ministry, did no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020