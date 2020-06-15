Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain reopens borders for 10,000 Germans in tourism pilot project

Dozens of mask-wearing sunseekers queued at Duesseldorf airport on Monday morning to board tour operator TUI's flight to Palma de Mallorca, eager to test arrangements for socially distanced holidaymaking two weeks before Spain fully reopens. Hotels are limited to running at 50% occupancy and will have infra-red cameras at their entrances to measure guests' body temperatures.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-06-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 14:24 IST
Spain reopens borders for 10,000 Germans in tourism pilot project
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Spain reopened to a select group of German tourists on Monday in a pilot project which will bring 10,000 holidaymakers to the Balearic Islands to find out how mass tourism can work in a time of coronavirus. Dozens of mask-wearing sunseekers queued at Duesseldorf airport on Monday morning to board tour operator TUI's flight to Palma de Mallorca, eager to test arrangements for socially distanced holidaymaking two weeks before Spain fully reopens.

Hotels are limited to running at 50% occupancy and will have infra-red cameras at their entrances to measure guests' body temperatures. The government is limiting to 10,900 the number of test participants. But few were deterred. "It'll be quieter than normal," said one face-mask wearing holidaymaker, ready in a short-sleeved shirt.

"But it's a good feeling that it's all starting up again. That we can travel again." On Sunday cleaners clad in the protective face, coverings wiped surfaces and laid out cutlery on buffet tables at a hotel in Palma de Mallorca, where newly installed floor markings directed guests to observe social distancing while moving around.

European nations eased border controls on Monday as the number of coronavirus cases declined, but Spain's continued closure, a patchwork of quarantine rules, and remote-working mean pre-crisis travel levels are a way off. Spain, one of the world's most popular tourist destinations, started closing to international tourism after the epidemic triggered the declaration of a state of emergency on March 14. But the government has been under growing pressure to reopen a sector that employs one in eight Spanish workers.

In 2019, Germans made up a third of international tourists to the Balearic Islands, an archipelago off Spain's east coast that includes the iconic party island of Ibiza. But the holiday life will be much more low-key than normal. "Holidaymakers can be happy that the beaches in Palma have never been so empty," said Aage Duenhaupt, a spokesman for TUI.

"But there won't be parties, in the same way, this year. And we have rejigged the sports offerings in the hotels. There'll be more individual sports and no team activities."

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Germany puts far-right regional branch under surveillance -media

Germanys domestic intelligence agency has put a regional branch of the Alternative for Germany AfD under surveillance, German media reported on Monday, denting the far-right partys efforts to establish itself as a credible opposition force....

BJP filed FIR against me out of frustration: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that the BJP had filed an FIR against him out of frustration after he threatened to hold a protest outside the Chief Ministers residence if no action was taken in connection with the injustice ...

President urges SAPS to track down murderers of women and children

South Africa is under siege, with the number of women dying in the hands of men increasing since the easing of lockdown regulations under level 3, President Cyril Ramaphosa noted. The President has since called for South Africans to end th...

Drive-in worship adopted by church in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, June 15 PTI A church here organised a unique drive-in worship allowing visitors to perform Sunday service without breaking the social distancing norm in view of the coronavirus spread. The Sunday mass was divided in five service ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020