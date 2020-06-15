Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal arrests 3 men for quarantine rape, amid protests over unsafe conditions

Police in Nepal arrested three men on suspicion of gang raping a woman quarantined alone in an empty school, a case that has added to public anger over unsafe conditions for thousands of migrant workers forced into confinement over the coronavirus. Nepal requires those arriving from abroad to spend 14 days in quarantine to prevent the spread of the disease.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:48 IST
Nepal arrests 3 men for quarantine rape, amid protests over unsafe conditions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police in Nepal arrested three men on suspicion of gang raping a woman quarantined alone in an empty school, a case that has added to public anger over unsafe conditions for thousands of migrant workers forced into confinement over the coronavirus.

Nepal requires those arriving from abroad to spend 14 days in quarantine to prevent the spread of the disease. But activists say the converted schools and other buildings used for the purpose are often unsafe, putting tens of thousands of migrant workers at risk. Police fired water cannons, charged with batons and lobbed teargas shells to break up protests in Kathmandu last week demanding better quarantine facilities.

In the latest case, police said the 31-year-old woman, a migrant worker returning home from India's tech hub of Bengaluru, was attacked after she was left alone in the quarantine center in Lamkichuha, a village 430 km (230 miles) southwest of capital Kathmandu. The men forced their way into her room, Superintendent of Police Anup Shumsher J.B. Rana said by phone from Kailali district, where the quarantine center is located.

"We have arrested one health worker and two volunteers looking after the quarantine (center) after the woman complained that she was gang raped by them," Rana said, adding that police were investigating the case. The woman, whom police did not name, was now with her family, Rana added. On Sunday, about 150 locals protested near the quarantine center demanding action against the three men.

Reuters was not able to contact the men. A local police official, Gyanendra Bahadur Pandey, said they did not have lawyers yet. The government says it is committed to improving facilities. Nepal reported 6,211 cases coronavirus and 19 deaths as of Monday.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FDA revokes emergency use status of drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday revoked its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, the drug championed by U.S. President Donald Trump to stave off the coronavirus. Based on new evidence, the FD...

Pakistan PM clears cricket team's England tour

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved national cricket teams tour of England from the end of this month. The clearance from Imran, also a former Pakistan captain, came when PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani met him in Islamabad and up...

U.S. Supreme Court rejects cases over 'qualified immunity' for police

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear eight cases involving a legal defense called qualified immunity that can be used to shield government officials from lawsuits including seven involving police accused of excessive force or o...

After Shah's directions, Kejriwal govt issues order for CCTV installation in its COVID hospitals

Within hours after Home Minister Amit Shah directing the Chief Secretary of Delhi to install CCTVs in its COVID dedicated hospitals, Kejriwal government issued an order regarding the same. Shah visited Loknayak Jaiprakash Hospital LNJP in D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020