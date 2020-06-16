Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: The race for a vaccine

Scientists at Imperial College London will start the first clinical trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine this week with funding from the British government and philanthropic donors. About 300 healthy volunteers will receive two doses of the vaccine to test whether it is safe in people and whether it produces an effective immune response.

In Singapore, scientists testing a vaccine from U.S. firm Arcturus Therapeutics plan to start human trials in August after promising initial responses in mice. AstraZeneca's potential coronavirus vaccine is likely to provide protection against contracting COVID-19 for about a year, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

More than 100 potential vaccines are in development around the world. Travel curbs in China

Beijing banned high-risk people, such as close contacts of confirmed cases, from leaving the Chinese capital and halted all outbound taxi and car-hailing services as well as some long-distance bus routes to stop the spread of a fresh outbreak. The financial hub of Shanghai demanded some travelers from Beijing be quarantined for two weeks, as 27 new COVID-19 cases took Beijing's current outbreak to 106 since Thursday. The stakes are high for Shanghai, which has been invited to host two Formula One races this season. U.S. airlines are also poised to resume flights there.

Russia rolls back restrictions Residents of Moscow were able to return to museums and summer terraces on Tuesday for the first time in more than two months as the Russian capital rolled back more coronavirus curbs despite continuing to record over 1,000 new daily infections.

Museums, libraries, and zoos in the city of nearly 13 million are reopening their doors, albeit with continued limits on the number of visitors at any one time. Kremlin critics have accused authorities of lifting restrictions too fast to pave the way for a nationwide vote on reforms that would allow President Vladimir Putin to run again for president twice after 2024 when his current term ends.

Making masks compulsory for plane travel Major U.S. airlines may prevent anyone from not wearing a mask during the novel coronavirus pandemic from boarding and provide the coverings to passengers who have none. Once onboard, however, flight attendants have had little power over passengers who remove the face covering.

Each carrier will decide the appropriate consequences for passengers who fail to comply, up to and including being put on that airline's no-fly list, the industry's main lobby group said on Monday. Carriers with the stricter policy include Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, Airlines for America said in a statement.

Hollywood back in business Universal Studios expects to resume production in early July on "Jurassic World: Dominion" as Hollywood begins to emerge from a three-month coronavirus shutdown. The movie will be shot at Pinewood Studios in England under stringent protocols for the cast and crew.

Filming on James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel for 20th Century Studios resumed in New Zealand on Monday. Movie studios got the green light last week to restart production in the Los Angeles area but are expected to need several more weeks for a mass return to work.

The 2021 Oscars ceremony was moved to April from February on Monday because of the pandemic.