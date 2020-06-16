18 deaths, 550 fresh cases in Haryana; total count 8,272

Eighteen more people died of coronavirus in Haryana on Tuesday as the state reported another record daily rise in infections, according to a health bulletin. On Monday, the state had reported 514 cases.

So far, 118 people have succumbed to the virus in the state while the number of total cases rose to 8,272 with 550 fresh infections on Tuesday. Nine of the 18 people died in the worst-hit Gurgaon district, which has so far recorded 3,692 cases.

The situation in Gurgaon has worsened over the past fortnight. The district, which borders New Delhi, till now has reported 46 deaths. Faridabad reported five deaths, taking the total fatalities in the district to 38, the state bulletin said.

Bhiwani reported first two deaths while one person each died in Sonipat and Jind, where total fatalities are seven and four, respectively, the bulletin said. Eighteen is the highest number of COVID fatalities in a single day in Haryana, previous being 12 reported earlier this month.

According to the bulletin, among the 118 deceased, 80 were men while 38 women. Among the total positive cases, 5,656 are men, 2,615 women while one is a transgender, it said. On Tuesday, Gurgaon recorded the maximum 205 cases, followed by 174 from Faridabad; 32 from Sonipat; 25 from Rohtak, 21 each from Ambala and Rewari; 13 from Karnal; eight each from Jhajjar and Panipat; seven from Bhiwani; six each from Palwal, Mahendragarh and Charkhi Dadri; five from Hisar; four from Fatehabad; three each from Sirsa and Kurukshetra; and one each from Jind, Panchkula and Nuh.

Active cases in the state currently are 4,406 while 3,748 people have been discharged. Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said appointment letters have been issued to 642 medical officers in the state, which will help fulfil the shortage of doctors.

Vij informed that 312 doctors were appointed in the month of March this year. So far, a total of 954 medical officers have been appointed in the Health Department during this year. Vij, according to a state government release, said these medical officers include 166 specialists and 788 MBBS doctors.

“After the appointment of these doctors, the patients will get efficient treatment facilities during the coronavirus pandemic,” he said..