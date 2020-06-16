Left Menu
UK's Johnson wants unrestricted travel to France, Spain as soon as possible

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 22:20 IST
UK's Johnson wants unrestricted travel to France, Spain as soon as possible
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he wanted to see unrestricted travel to Spain and France "as soon as we can", but defended his government's quarantine policy on arriving visitors.

"We don't want to re-import the disease just at the moment when we've really got it under control in this country," Johnson said. "But we're certainly looking at air bridges and ways to ensure that people can safely go on holiday, eventually."

Earlier, Spain said it was considering imposing its own quarantine on UK travelers when it reopens its borders next week, in response to Britain's move.

