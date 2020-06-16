317 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, State's count reaches 7,530

A total of 317 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 7,530, the state health department said. With seven more COVID-19 fatalities, the death toll in the state has climbed to 94.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday. (ANI)