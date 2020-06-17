Left Menu
Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain to be tested again for COVID-19 today

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain who had tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, will be tested again on Wednesday, according to sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 01:06 IST
Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Minister was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing on Monday.

"Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," read Jain's tweet. (ANI)

