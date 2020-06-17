'Best news so far': UK hails steroid treatment for coronavirus
Britain's health minister on Wednesday hailed the use of a steroid called dexamethasone for treating coronavirus patients as the best news so far of the outbreak.Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 11:54 IST
Britain's health minister on Wednesday hailed the use of a steroid called dexamethasone for treating coronavirus patients as the best news so far of the outbreak. Trial results announced on Tuesday showed dexamethasone, which is used to reduce inflammation in other diseases such as arthritis, reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.
"It does increase your chances of survival quite significantly," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News. "It is one of the best pieces of news we've had through this whole crisis." He said that the R-rate was below 1 in all regions but did not clarify if he was speaking about England or the entire United Kingdom.
- READ MORE ON:
- Matt Hancock
- Britain
- England
- Sky News
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Britain to signal compromise on fisheries if EU backs off from some demands- The Times
Britain says violence seen at U.S. protests is very alarming
FACTBOX-The details of Britain's impending quarantine scheme
Britain to change immigration rules if China imposes security law on Hong Kong, Johnson says
U.S. senator Cotton cautions Britain over Huawei cooperation