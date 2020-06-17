Indonesia reports 1,031 new coronavirus infections; SE Asia's highest case total

Indonesia reports 1,031 new coronavirus infections; SE Asia's highest case totalReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 17-06-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:27 IST
Indonesia reported 1,031 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday taking the total to 41,431 and overtaking Singapore with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.
Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said 45 more deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,276. Indonesia has the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside of China.
