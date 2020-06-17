Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Maha demands COVID-19 drugs, ventilators from Centre

Talking to reporters, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the state also wants the Centre to provide additional 500 ventilators for the treatment of coronavirus positive patients. "We have been issuing remdesivir and tocilizumab drugs to treat COVID-19 patients on case-to-case basis with the help of ICMR.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:10 IST
COVID-19: Maha demands COVID-19 drugs, ventilators from Centre

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday demanded from the Centre COVID-19 treatment drugs remdesivir and tocilizumab "in large quantity and at reasonable rate". Talking to reporters, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the state also wants the Centre to provide additional 500 ventilators for the treatment of coronavirus positive patients.

"We have been issuing remdesivir and tocilizumab drugs to treat COVID-19 patients on case-to-case basis with the help of ICMR. But now we need these medicines in large numbers and at reasonable price from the Centre for treatment of patients," he said. "Another demand we have from the Centre is that it should supply additional 500 ventilators to hospitals and medical colleges across the state," he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally till Tuesday night was 1,13,445 and its fatality count was 5,537. It has the highest number of coronavirus cases among all the states in the country..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Marijuana smuggled from US seized at Delhi courier terminal

Customs officials on Wednesday seized marijuana worth Rs 30 lakh here while it was being smuggled into the country from the US, hidden inside parcel consignments declared as having computer servers, an official statement said. The officer...

Jaishankar tells Chinese Foreign Minister Wang that need of hour was for Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps: MEA.

Jaishankar tells Chinese Foreign Minister Wang that need of hour was for Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps MEA....

EAM Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart unprecedented development in Galwan Valley will have serious impact on bilateral relationship: MEA.

EAM Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart unprecedented development in Galwan Valley will have serious impact on bilateral relationship MEA....

UK says it aims to join Trans-Pacific free trading group

The United Kingdom announced on Wednesday it would pursue accession to a revamped version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Today were announcing our intent to pursue accession to CPTPP, one of the worlds largest free trading areas, Trade S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020