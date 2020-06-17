Left Menu
Qatar Airways won't take new aircraft in 2020 or 2021, CEO says

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@MofaQatar_EN)

Qatar Airways will not take any new planes from Boeing or Airbus in 2020 or 2021, chief executive Akbar al-Baker said on Wednesday, adding that there would be a knock-on effect on future deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Quite a lot of (deliveries) will be deferred. We have already notified both Boeing and Airbus that we will not be taking any airplanes this year or next year," he said in an interview on Britain's Sky News.

"All the other aircraft that we have on order that was supposed to be delivered to us within the next two or three years, will now be pushed back to as long as nearly eight to 10 years."

