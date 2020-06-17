Soccer-Champions League to be completed with eight-team tournament in Lisbon

Soccer-Champions League to be completed with eight-team tournament in LisbonReuters | Bern | Updated: 17-06-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 19:10 IST
This season's Champions League will be completed with an eight-team mini-tournament that will be held in Lisbon in August, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Wednesday. The quarter-finals and semi-finals will be staged over one leg, instead of the usual two, with the final to be held on Aug. 23, UEFA said after an executive committee meeting held by video conference on Wednesday.
A similar format will be used to decide the Europa League competition at German venues. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Alex Richardson)
- READ MORE ON:
- UEFA
- European
- Lisbon
- Europa League
- Brian Homewood
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
European shares near 3-month high; Lufthansa lifts Germany
Leclanché announces strategic company reorganization along with an Industrial Partnership Agreement with Eneris Group aiming at creating a leading European battery partnership
Turkish Airlines to start flights from 6 European countries on June 18
Latvia to open borders to most European countries on Wednesday
Soccer-Turkish club Trabzonspor given one-year European ban over finances