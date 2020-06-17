Left Menu
30 COVID deaths, 583 new cases: UP sees highest single-day spikes on both counts

With this, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state rose to 465 and infected cases to 15,181, he said. Among the 30 new deaths, 15 occurred in Meerut, four in Ghaziabad, three in Agra and one each in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Varanasi, Hapur, Rampur, Mainpuri, Gonda, Bahraich and Bhadohi, an official bulletin said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-06-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 19:40 IST
Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 30 COVID-19 deaths -- 15 in Meerut district alone -- and 583 new cases of infection, registering the highest single-day spikes on both counts, said an official officials said here. With this, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state rose to 465 and infected cases to 15,181, he said.

Among the 30 new deaths, 15 occurred in Meerut, four in Ghaziabad, three in Agra and one each in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Varanasi, Hapur, Rampur, Mainpuri, Gonda, Bahraich and Bhadohi, an official bulletin said. Among 465 deaths in the state till date, the maximum 77 occurred in Meerut, followed by 72 in Agra, it said.

Of the total infected people, 9,239 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, leaving a total of 5,477 active cases in the state, said Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad. He put the recovery rate in the state at around 61 per cent, adding a total of 16,159 tests, highest so far in a day, were conducted on Tuesday. "ASHA workers are tracking migrants, who have returned to the state, and have reached out to over 17 lakh of them. Altogether 1,485 of migrant workers were found symptomatic and their samples have been sent for testing," he said. On Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, general OPDs have been started in all Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres with all necessary COVID-related precautions, Prasad said, adding a detailed government order in this regard was issued on Tuesday. "After getting general OPDs operational in PHCs and CHCs in a proper manner, a decision on starting them in district hospitals would be taken later," Prasad said, adding permissions have already been given for conducting surgeries and providing emergency and essential services in all district hospitals. Permissions have also been given to private clinics to start general OPD with certain conditions, he said.

Prasad also appealed to people to strictly follow social-distancing and use face covers among various anti-COVID measures and to take proper care of the aged, pregnant women, children and those suffering from some disease..

