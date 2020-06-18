Two COVID-19 fatalities in JK

Two COVID-19 positive patients, both senior citizens, from Shopian and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir died here on Wednesday taking the number of fatalities due to the coronavirus in the union territory to 65, officials said. A 65-year-old man from Feripora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir, died of cardiopulmonary arrest at around 4 am on Wednesday at SKIMS hospital Soura, the officials said. They said the patient was admitted to the hospital on Monday with complaints of fever and shortness of breath, and was diagnosed with acute exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder.

The patient was on non-invasive ventilation and his son who was attending to him had given negative consent for intubation, the officials added. In the second fatality of the day, a 70-year-old patient from Khanpora area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district died at SMHS hospital here this evening, the officials said. They said the patient was admitted to the hospital on Monday and his sample returned as positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The patient had bilateral pneumonia, they added..