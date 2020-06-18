Kremlin dismisses "absurd" UK accusations Russia is exploiting coronavirus opportunities
The Kremlin on Thursday described accusations by Britain that Russia, along with China and Iran, was looking to exploit opportunities created by the coronavirus, as "absurd". "As far as disinformation is concerned, we consider such accusations absurd." Peskov said Russia and China were cooperating with the international fight against the coronavirus in response to the assertions made by UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:46 IST
Peskov said Russia and China were cooperating with the international fight against the coronavirus in response to the assertions made by UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.
