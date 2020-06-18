Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin dismisses "absurd" UK accusations Russia is exploiting coronavirus opportunities

The Kremlin on Thursday described accusations by Britain that Russia, along with China and Iran, was looking to exploit opportunities created by the coronavirus, as "absurd". "As far as disinformation is concerned, we consider such accusations absurd." Peskov said Russia and China were cooperating with the international fight against the coronavirus in response to the assertions made by UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:46 IST
Kremlin dismisses "absurd" UK accusations Russia is exploiting coronavirus opportunities

The Kremlin on Thursday described accusations by Britain that Russia, along with China and Iran, was looking to exploit opportunities created by the coronavirus, as "absurd". "We categorically disagree with such statements," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "As far as disinformation is concerned, we consider such accusations absurd."

Peskov said Russia and China were cooperating with the international fight against the coronavirus in response to the assertions made by UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Who's in charge at Nissan? COO's allies push to give him shared CEO role – sources

Nissans chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta helped engineer the troubled automakers latest turnaround plan. Now his allies are pressing the board to promote him to co-CEO to drive the new strategy, said four people with direct knowledge. ...

COVID-19 patients without disease symptoms may have weaker immune response: Study

COVID-19 patients who do not show any symptoms of the disease may have a weaker immune response to the virus, according to a new study which highlights the risks of using immunity passports to certify that a person has recovered from COVID-...

Soccer-Six battle to beat drop in eerie relegation scrap

This seasons Premier League survival scrap will not feature TV cutaways of fans chewing fingernails, checking scores on their phones or, when all hope has gone, bursting into tears.This time the annual beat the drop contest will be played o...

UNDP calls on SMMEs to apply for funding to manufacture face masks

The United Nations Development Programme UNDP in partnership with the South African Local Government Association SALGA have called on eligible Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises SMMEs to apply for funding to manufacture fabric face masks.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020