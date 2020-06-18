A record 202 new coronavirus detected in Navi Mumbai; 9 die

A record 202 persons, including half a dozen children aged below 10, tested positive for coronavirus in Navi Mumbai, taking the tally to 4,391 on Thursday, while nine more patients succumbed to the infection, an official said. This was the highest single-day spike in cases in Navi Mumbai since the outbreak of COVID-19, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) PRO Mahendra Konde said in a statement.

He said nine more personsdied due to the pandemic, taking the toll to 138. Half a dozen children aged below 10 were among the new patients which also included women, the statement said.

Most of the patients were traced in Airoli (46), Ghansoli (37) and Koparkhairne (33), among other localities of Navi Mumbai, it said. Mumbai's satellite city has a patient recovery rate of 57.36 per cent and mortality rate of 3.14 per cent, the statement added.