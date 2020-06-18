Vietnam reports 7 new coronavirus cases, total at 342

Vietnam reports 7 new coronavirus cases, total at 342Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 18-06-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 17:04 IST
Vietnam's health ministry on Thursday reported seven new coronavirus infections, all among Vietnamese citizens held in quarantine upon their arrival from Kuwait.
The Southeast Asian country has been 63 days without a domestically transmitted infection due to successful programmes to contain the virus. Vietnam has registered no deaths and a total 342 cases, about 90% of which have recovered.
