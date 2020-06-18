British, Australian PMs agree investigation into origins of coronavirus outbreak needed

British, Australian PMs agree investigation into origins of coronavirus outbreak neededReuters | London | Updated: 18-06-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 17:42 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the need for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus outbreak with his Australian counterpart, Downing Street said on Thursday. "The leaders discussed the coronavirus pandemic and agreed on the need for an independent investigation through the World Health Organization into the origins of the outbreak," a spokeswoman for Johnson's office said in a statement.
"They committed to coordinate closely on this issue in the weeks and months ahead."
