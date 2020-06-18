Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar barber truck cuts virus worries by going door-to-door

A Myanmar barbershop business is trimming costs and generating cash amid concerns about the coronavirus, offering a salon on wheels to cautious customers who want their cuts away from crowded places. The truck was launched a month ago by a group of entrepreneurs in Yangon, Myanmar's biggest city, who are targeting clients concerned about being indoors or in a public place, where infection risks are higher.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:54 IST
Myanmar barber truck cuts virus worries by going door-to-door

A Myanmar barbershop business is trimming costs and generating cash amid concerns about the coronavirus, offering a salon on wheels to cautious customers who want their cuts away from crowded places.

The truck was launched a month ago by a group of entrepreneurs in Yangon, Myanmar's biggest city, who are targeting clients concerned about being indoors or in a public place, where infection risks are higher. The truck has enough space to fit a sink, mirror, chair and a work surface for equipment and parks up outside the homes of customers who book in advance.

"People are afraid of going outside during this time," said client Kyaw Zin Htut. "Even though this cannot ensure complete safety from infection, I am so happy with their home delivery service during this time."

The stylist works with doors and windows open and two assistants disinfect the truck, clean the equipment and dispose of masks and gloves after each customer. They have served an average 10-15 clients each day, who pay $3.60 for a cut. On quieter days, they also accept customers off the street.

Supervisor Phyo Kyaw said the idea came from seeing demand from people desperate for a trim with many salons choosing to close amid social restrictions. Myanmar has reported 163 cases of the coronavirus and six deaths. "We are confident that most people, especially those who don't dare to go outside like the elderly and children, will need our home delivery service," said Phyo Kyaw.

"Our business has a lot of potential in the future."

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a President Donald Trump a major setback on his hardline immigration policies, blocking his bid to end a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants - often called Drea...

Tamil Nadu reports 2,141 new cases of COVID-19

Tamil Nadu has reported 2,141 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally of the total cases in the state to 52,334.According to the states health Department, Tamil Nadu reports 2141 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of posit...

Pakistani court convicts three in politician's murder in London

A Pakistani court sentenced three men to life in prison on Thursday for their part in the assassination of a Pakistani political leader who was stabbed to death in London in 2010, a government prosecutor said. The conviction was hailed as g...

Former Pope Benedict leaves Vatican to visit ailing brother in Germany

Former Pope Benedict traveled to his native Germany on Thursday to visit his ailing older brother, the Vatican said. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Benedict, 93, flew to Regensburg to visit his brother Georg Ratzinger, 96. Benedict was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020