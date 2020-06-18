Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments. EUROPE * Denmark will allow entry to citizens from most European nations with a low number of COVID-19 infections from June 27 - two months earlier than originally planned. * The Bank of England increased its bond-buying programme by a further 100 billion pounds ($125 billion), but sharply slowed the pace of its purchases.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 20:32 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The World Health Organization hopes hundreds of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine can be produced this year and 2 billion doses by the end of 2021 and is drawing up plans to help decide who should get the first doses once a vaccine is approved, its chief scientist said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 8.40 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 449,032​ have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 1447 GMT on Thursday. * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * Denmark will allow entry to citizens from most European nations with a low number of COVID-19 infections from June 27 - two months earlier than originally planned.

* The Bank of England increased its bond-buying programme by a further 100 billion pounds ($125 billion), but sharply slowed the pace of its purchases. * The British government will switch to Apple and Google technology for its test-and-trace app, the BBC reported.

* Russia has revised steeply higher, to nearly 500, the number of medical workers who have died after contracting COVID-19. * The rescheduled 24 Hours of Le Mans race in September will be condensed into a four-day timetable incorporating free practice, qualifying, warm-up and the race, organisers announced.

AMERICAS * Peru's miners are revving up stalled operations with mass testing, isolation periods and revamped shift patterns, setting up the world's No. 2 copper producer to hit 80% of production capacity by the end of June, industry officials said.

* The coronavirus is threatening to hamstring Mexico's fight against some of its most vicious drug gangs, as police and officials fall sick, security forces are diverted to guard medical centers and military barracks are converted to COVID-19 clinics. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Indonesia's central bank came under pressure from lawmakers to escalate its response to the economic fallout, even as it cut its benchmark interest rate to a two-year low. * Beijing has brought its latest coronavirus outbreak under control, a Chinese medical expert said.

* China has found the trading sections for meat and seafood in Beijing's wholesale food market to be severely contaminated with the new coronavirus, officials said. * Taiwan's central bank unexpectedly left its policy rate unchanged but further reduced its growth forecast for 2020.

* Vietnam is holding talks aimed at easing the entry of citizens from China, South Korea and Japan into the country after restrictions on foreign visitors. * Thailand could allow inbound international travel to resume next month for business purposes, the aviation regulator said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trade as concern rose that a spike in new cases in China and the United States would slow global economic recovery.

* Madagascar has announced a stimulus package offering close to a million small businesses secure loans at below market rates. * A village keeping the ancient Egyptian craft of papyrus-making alive has seen demand for the paper collapse after Egypt's foreign tourism sector came to a near standstill.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Large multi-country trials of the combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir to treat COVID-19 have recruited thousands of patients and the World Health Organization is now looking at interim data, the UN agency's chief scientist said.

* The European Commission is in advanced talks with pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson to reserve or buy up-front doses of its COVID-19 vaccine under development, two officials familiar with the talks told Reuters. * Roche's rheumatoid arthritis drug Actemra failed to help patients with early-stage COVID-19 pneumonia in an Italian study, the latest instance in which an anti-inflammatory drug has fallen through in a coronavirus trial.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Global stocks drifted lower as an increase in new coronavirus cases in some U.S. states and China dimmed hopes of a swift world economic comeback from the pandemic.

* Britain's economy is recovering a bit more quickly than the Bank of England thought a month ago, but news from the labour market is mostly negative, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said. * South Africa's bad debts could hit 10% of bank lending this year, its banking association director said, which would be the highest ever and well above the 6% seen during the 2008/9 financial crisis.

* Japan's weaker oil demand is currently balanced by reduced supply from OPEC+ nations, the head of the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini and Anna Rzhevkina, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Tomasz Janowski)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Two-day curfew in Haryana's Kurukshetra from Friday

The Kurukshetra administration has decided to impose a two-day curfew from Friday to prevent peoples gathering at the citys holy pools during the solar eclipse on June 21. District Magistrate Dhirendra Khadgata said the step is being taken ...

COVID-19 has highlighted the need to have robust healthcare system: Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of a robust healthcare system and self-sufficiency. He was speaking at a meeting with representatives of political parties...

Chinese smartphone makers tweak strategy to project products as Indian brands

Chinese handset makers who command around 70 per cent of the market share in India are projecting themselves as Indian brands and selling made-in- India products to ward off any possible backlash on their sales after the Galwan violence. Ko...

India should not depend on China now: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said India should no longer depend on China and instead focus on research and innovation to ramp up domestic manufacturing. The minister also said the government is working on formulating a new polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020