Delhi Health Minister's condition improving: Official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 22:21 IST
A day after he tested positive for COVID-19, the condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday improved but fever has not subsided yet, senior officials said. The 55-year-old minister is being kept on oxygen support on and off as per the requirement, they said.

On Wednesday, Jain had tested positive for COVID-19, a day after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) here after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels. "His fever is down a bit today. He was kept on oxygen supply for longer time today. But, his overall condition is improving," a senior official of the hospital said.

Sources in Delhi government on Wednesday said contact tracing of people who interacted with him in the last couple of days, has been started, and accordingly, they will be quarantined as per the advice of doctors. On Sunday, Jain had attended a high-level meeting on coronavirus situation in the national capital, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which was also attended by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Jain was brought to the RGSSH, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, in the early hours of Tuesday and was administered a test for novel coronavirus infection that morning, for which he had tested negative. His test was repeated on Wednesday as he was still running fever and showing symptoms of infection in which he tested positive for COVID-19.

A senior pulmonologist had examined him and said, "we will be keeping him under observation" just in case more medical attention is required later. The death toll from COVID-19 infection in the national capital had surged to 1,904 on Wednesday while 2,414 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike here, had taken the tally in the city to over 47,000, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

