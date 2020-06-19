Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-IndyCar ready to welcome back spectators

The IndyCar Series is ready to welcome spectators back to the track, saying on Thursday that a limited number of tickets will be made available to fans for a doubleheader event on July 17-18 at Iowa Speedway.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 03:53 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 03:53 IST
Motor racing-IndyCar ready to welcome back spectators

The IndyCar Series is ready to welcome spectators back to the track, saying on Thursday that a limited number of tickets will be made available to fans for a doubleheader event on July 17-18 at Iowa Speedway. After a near three-month forced delay due to the coronavirus outbreak, IndyCar launched its season on June 6 with a race without fans at Texas Motor Speedway won by New Zealand's Scott Dixon.

IndyCar did not specify the number of tickets that will be available but media reported it would be a maximum 5,000 to 6,000. Fans will be screened in their vehicles with temperature checks before entering the parking areas and only essential racing personnel will have access to the infield.

Once in the grandstands social distancing will be observed with spectators assigned seats at least six feet apart. Iowa IndyCar also has races scheduled for July 4 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's road course and another doubleheader at Road America on July 11-12.

There will be no spectators in Indianapolis while no decision has yet been made on the Road America event. NASCAR has begun to bring back spectators to events with roughly 1,000 watching from stands last weekend for a race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR announced this week plans to allow up to 30,000 into the stands for it All-Star showcase on July 15 at Bristol Motor Speedway inTennessee.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

US has hit agreed troop-cut target of 8,600 in Afghanistan

The United States has reduced its troop presence in Afghanistan to 8,600, fulfilling its obligation as part of a February deal with the Taliban, the general who oversees American forces in that region said Thursday. Marine Gen. Frank McKenz...

Cream of Wheat, Mrs. Butterworth confront race in packaging

Colgate, Cream of Wheat and Mrs. Butterworth are the latest brands reckoning with racially charged logos. The soul-searching comes in the wake of PepsiCos announcement Wednesday that its renaming its Aunt Jemima syrup brand. Mars Inc. says ...

Nigma roll on in Beyond Epic's Europe/CIS event

Team Nigma edged Vikin.gg 2-1 on Thursday to claim first place in Group A of the Beyond Epic online events Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region. Nigma 2-1, six points jumped in front of Vikin.gg 1-1, four points. B8 1-0, thr...

Telangana Board Intermediate exam results announced

Telangana Board Intermediate examination results, for both first and second year students, was announced on Thursday. State Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy released the results.The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020