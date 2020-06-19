Left Menu
Development News Edition

New roles to support teaching of mental health and healthy relationships

“It’s predicted that COVID-19 will have long-lasting impacts on the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people,” Mrs Martin said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-06-2020 08:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 08:03 IST
New roles to support teaching of mental health and healthy relationships
“They will also support School Boards to undertake quality engagement with their local communities on the health and physical education curriculum and promote positive school and Kura environments,” the Minister said. Image Credit: Storyblocks

New frontline support for high-quality teaching that promotes the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people was announced by Associate Minister of Education Tracey Martin today.

"We are funding up to 40 Curriculum Leads who will work directly with schools, Kura, early learning services and kōhanga reo to support the teaching of mental health and healthy relationships and promote the wellbeing of learners," Minister Martin said.

"For too long, as identified in the last two ERO reports, a number of schools have struggled in this area of teaching. The Curriculum Leads, a new type of role-based in regional Ministry of Education offices, will provide the specialist support that primary and secondary schools have been wanting and need in this area."

The new roles are funded from a $32.8 million programme that will be delivered over four years and are the first part of a comprehensive wellbeing support package for the entire education sector. The programme funding also provides resources for parents and whānau that will support their understanding of the importance of teaching and learning about mental health and healthy relationships. This will enable families to provide support to their children at home.

"It's predicted that COVID-19 will have long-lasting impacts on the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people," Mrs Martin said.

"These Curriculum Leads will provide frontline support that will be tailored to local needs. This will strengthen the sector's ability to promote and support the wellbeing of all learners in the medium and long term."

The leads will work with principals and teachers to deliver a high-quality Health and Physical Education and Hauora local curriculum, including the refreshed Relationship and Sexuality Education Guidelines and the Wellbeing and Mental Health Guidelines.

"They will also support School Boards to undertake quality engagement with their local communities on the health and physical education curriculum and promote positive school and Kura environments," the Minister said.

"For the last 13 years, ERO reports have found weaknesses in this area so I am exceptionally pleased that our government has addressed this and provided this much-needed support."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand police officers shot during routine traffic stop

New Zealand police were hunting for a person who shot and seriously injured two officers on Friday during a routine traffic stop before driving away in the city of Auckland. A member of the public was hit by the vehicle as the suspect drove...

US mulling over restoring India’s status under GSP: Lighthizer

The US is mulling over restoring Indias beneficiary status under its trade preference program Generalized System of Preferences on receiving a counterbalancing proposal from New Delhi, a top Trump ministration official told lawmakers on Thu...

'It may save your life': Facing virus surge, more U.S. states mandate masks

California, North Carolina, and a string of U.S. cities mandated or urged mandatory mask use on Thursday to get a grip on spiraling coronavirus cases as at least six states set daily records.Putting aside concerns about individual rights an...

Soccer-NZ's Phoenix cleared to travel to Australia for A-League resumption

The Wellington Phoenix have been cleared to travel from New Zealand to Australia to begin their preparations for the resumption of the A-League next month, the team said on Friday. The Phoenix had been waiting for clearance from Australias ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020