China's Clover begins human trials of COVID-19 shot with GSK, Dynavax boosters

A potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals using GlaxoSmithKline's vaccine booster is now in early-stage testing in humans, the companies said on Friday.

Initial safety data from the trial, which is enrolling about 150 adults and also investigating the vaccine in combination with Dynavax's adjuvant, is expected in August this year, Clover said. (https://bwnews.pr/2YMttSB)