Committee set up by Amit Shah recommends fixing cost of isolation beds, ICU: MHA

Committee set up by Amit Shah recommends fixing cost of isolation beds, ICU: MHAPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 13:35 IST
New Delhi, Jun 19 (PT) A high-powered committee, set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has recommended fixing the cost of an COVID-19 isolation bed in any hospital in Delhi in the range of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 and an ICU bed with ventilator at Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 per day, the Home Ministry said on Friday
The committee, under the chairmanship of V K Paul, Member NITI Aayog, was constituted on Sunday to ensure the availability of 60 per cent beds by private hospitals at lower rates and fix the rate of corona testing and treatment
"The committee has recommended Rs 8000-10000, 13000-15000 & 15000-18000 including PPE costs for isolation bed, ICUs without & with ventilator respectively to all hospitals as compared to the current charges of Rs 24000-25000, 34000-43000 & 44000-54000 (excluding PPE cost)," a Home Ministry spokesperson said.
