COVID-19:Newborn among three dead in J-K

In another death at the hospital, an 80-year-old man from Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district passed away at 9 am on Friday, the officials said. They said the patient was admitted at the hospital on June 17 with hypertension and cardiac failure.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-06-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 14:03 IST
A 15-day-old baby was among three COVID-19 patients who died at a hospital here, taking the number of fatalities due to the novel coronavirus in the Union Territory to 75, officials said on Friday. The baby is the youngest COVID-19 victim in the union territory, the officials said, adding all the deaths took place at SKIMS hospital in Soura area of the city here.

The baby from Bemina area had tested positive for the virus and was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday as a case of aortic stenosis with Congestive Cardiac Failure (CCF). The newborn died this morning. They said a 79-year-old man from Nowshera area of Srinagar, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at 11:15 pm on Thursday night.

The patient was admitted to the hospital on June 8 and was suffering from hypertension, hypothyroidism, with bilateral chest infiltrate.He had contact history with a positive patient, they said. In another death at the hospital, an 80-year-old man from Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district passed away at 9 am on Friday, the officials said.

They said the patient was admitted at the hospital on June 17 with hypertension and cardiac failure. His sampling was done that day only and the report returned as positive the next day, they added.PTI SSB DV DV

