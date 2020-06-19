Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Fujitsu brings hand washing AI to COVID-19 fight

Three months after the World Health Organization recommended singing "Happy Birthday" twice during hand washing to fight the coronavirus, Japan's Fujitsu Ltd has developed an artificial intelligence monitor it says will ensure healthcare, hotel and food industry workers scrub properly.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 19-06-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 14:30 IST
Japan's Fujitsu brings hand washing AI to COVID-19 fight

Three months after the World Health Organization recommended singing "Happy Birthday" twice during hand washing to fight the coronavirus, Japan's Fujitsu Ltd has developed an artificial intelligence monitor it says will ensure healthcare, hotel and food industry workers scrub properly. The AI, which can recognize complex hand movements and can even detect when people aren't using soap, was under development before the coronavirus outbreak for Japanese companies implementing stricter hygiene regulations, according to Fujitsu. It is based on crime surveillance technology that can detect suspicious body movements.

"Food industry officials and those involved in coronavirus-related business who have seen it are eager to use it, and we have had people inquiring about price," said Genta Suzuki, a senior researcher at the Japanese information technology company. Fujitsu, he added, had yet to formally decide on whether to market the AI technology. Although the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing economic fallout is hurting companies ranging from restaurants to car makers, for firms able to use existing technology to tap an emerging market for coronavirus-related products, the outbreak offers a chance to create new businesses.

Fujitsu's AI checks whether people complete a Japanese health ministry six-step hand washing procedure that like guidelines issued by the WHO asks people to clean their palms, wash their thumbs, between fingers and around their wrists, and scrub their fingernails. The AI can't identify people from their hands, but it could be coupled with identity recognition technology so companies could keep track of employees' washing habits, said Suzuki.

To train the machine learning AI, Suzuki and other developers created 2,000 hand washing patterns using different soaps and wash basins. Fujitsu employees took part in those trials, with the company also paying other people in Japan and overseas to wash their hands to help develop the AI. The AI could be programmed to play Happy Birthday or other music to accompany hand washing, but that would be up to the customers who bought it, said Suzuki.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan begins to unwind dominant position in dollar swaps with Fed

Japan, the biggest taker of cheap dollar funding from the U.S. Federal Reserve during the coronavirus pandemic, is weaning itself off that supply as it shies away from emergency swaps and returns to now sedate interbank markets.When the Fed...

Delhi Police to file chargesheets in Tablighi Jamaat event, Delhi riots cases

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police will file 14 chargesheets on Friday in connection with a Tablighi Jamaat event and the communal violence in northeast district in the city, officials said. Twelve chargesheets will be filed at the Saket Cou...

Aus reports ‘malicious’ cyberattack by ‘sophisticated state-based cyber actor’: PM Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said that a sophisticated state-based cyber actor has launched a malicious attack targeting its institutions, including health, critical infrastructure, and essential services holding sensi...

NHBRC East London office closes after employee tests positive

The National Home Builders Registration Council NHBRC has temporarily closed its East London office after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.As part of our precautionary measures, all the affected employees based in that office will a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020