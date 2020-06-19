Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muslims, Jews have higher COVID death rate, UK figures indicate

The death rate from COVID-19 in England and Wales is higher among people who identify as Muslims, Jews, Hindus or Sikh than Christians or those with no stated religion, Britain's statistics office said on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-06-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:41 IST
Muslims, Jews have higher COVID death rate, UK figures indicate
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The death rate from COVID-19 in England and Wales is higher among people who identify as Muslims, Jews, Hindus, or Sikhs than Christians or those with no stated religion, Britain's statistics office said on Friday. The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics also reflected previous studies which showed that black and other ethnic minority groups had a far higher risk of death from the disease than those with white ethnicity.

According to the ONS, which examined data from the start of March until May 15, the mortality rate among Muslims was higher than any other group, with those who were Jewish, Hindu, or Sikh also showing higher death rates. "With ethnicity included, (this) demonstrates that a substantial part of the difference in mortality...between religious groups is explained by the different circumstances in which members of these groups are known to live; for example, living in areas with higher levels of socio-economic deprivation and differences in ethnic makeup," the ONS report said.

"However, after adjusting for the above, Jewish males are at twice the risk of Christian males, and Jewish women are also at higher risk," said Nick Stripe, Head of Life Events at the ONS, adding that more research was needed to explain this. The mortality rate among Muslim men was 98.9 deaths per 100,000 and 98.2 deaths per 100,000 for women. For those who said they had no religion in Britain's 2011 census, the figure was 80.7 deaths per 100,000 males and 47.9 deaths per 100,000 females.

The findings coincide with more statistics that show that black and Asian people in England and Wales were at higher risk from the novel coronavirus. Figures showed that the highest mortality rate was among black men at 255.7 per 100,000 compared to a rate of 87 deaths per 100,000 white males. The death rate was 119.8 per 100,000 for black women and 52 per 100,000 for white women.

That echoes an official study earlier this month that found black and Asian people in England were up to 50% more likely to die after becoming infected with COVID-19. "Significant differences also remain for Bangladeshi, Pakistani and Indian men," Stripe said.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video

Twitter has slapped another label on a tweet by President Donald Trump, this time warning that a video he shared was doctored and escalating the social media companys crackdown on one of its most widely followed users. After Trump tweeted t...

Trump troop cut in Germany fits a pattern of hitting allies

In vowing to pull thousands of American troops from Germany, President Donald Trump is following a pattern of disruptive, sometimes punitive, moves against allies that have dismayed his fellow Republicans and cast doubt across the globe abo...

Avatar 2: James Cameron resumes filming in New Zealand, Jon Landau talks on new rules

Avatar 2 is one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this decade. James Camerons Avatar celebrated its ten-year anniversary on December 18. Here are the latest updates on the imminent movie.The cast and crew of Avatar 2 and James Camero...

Bravery of Indian soldiers killed in Galwan Valley will not be forgotten: US

The US on Friday condoled the death of Indian soldiers, killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, and said their bravery will not be forgotten. French Ambassador here, Emmanuel Lenain, also conveyed condolences to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020