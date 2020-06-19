COVID-19 hospital managed by Doctors Without Borders inaugurated in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday inaugurated a 100-bed temporary COVID-19 hospital here, set up by Doctors Without Borders, an international humanitarian organisation, in collaboration with the state government. The facility, which is said to be "the first of its kind and fully managed by Mdecins Sans Frontires", another name by which the organisation is known, has been set up at Pataliputra Sports Complex in the citys Kankarbagh locality.

Speaking on the occasion, state health minister Mangal Pandey said, "In these times when the world is grappling with a pandemic, it is essential for all stakeholders to work together and fight this battle against COVID 19. "This initiative by MSF is an excellent example of how every contribution counts and the Bihar government wholeheartedly supports their work." Prince Mathew, country director, Doctors Without Borders, said this pandemic affects all and the response needs teamwork.

"Our partnership with the local health authorities enables us to increase treatment capacity, reduce mortality and prevent infections in the state," he said. A winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, MSF, has been working in India since 1999, providing free-of-charge essential healthcare in many states.

The temporary hospital will initially provide medical care to patients with mild or moderate symptoms and support the isolation of confirmed COVID-19 cases to reduce community spread, the official said. As the pandemic progresses, and oxygen demand soars, the focus will shift to providing high-flow oxygen to moderate-severe cases, and palliative care to those who require it.

According to an MSF release, the indoor stadium has been remodelled by it, and equipped with facilities like triage, isolation, PPEs, and infection prevention and control measures. Managed by 180 MSF staff from across the country, the centre will offer in-patient care, mental health support, and medical supplies including essential drugs.

Its humanitarian medical intervention in Bihar so far has covered Darbhanga for malnutrition and Hajipur for kala- azar..