COVID-infected Delhi Health Minister being moved to private hospital as his condition deteriorates

Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to RGSSH after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels. Jain was brought to the RGSSH in the early hours of Tuesday and was administered a test for novel coronavirus infection that morning, for which he had tested negative.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:45 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain is being moved to a private hospital from a government facility dedicated to COVID-19 patients after his condition deteriorated and he was also diagnosed with pneumonia, senior officials said on Friday. The 55-year-old minister will now be undergoing treatment in the ICU of the Max Hospital in south Delhi's Saket, they said.

Jain was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the city government in east Delhi, on June 16. "We have now sent him to Max Hospital," a hospital source said.

According to doctors treating him, Jain was kept full-time on oxygen support as his oxygen saturation level (Spo2) had dipped. "We have put him fully on oxygen support as his Spo2 level had fallen to 89 at one point, the normal level is about 95. Also, he has been diagnosed with pneumonia, so we decided to shift him to an ICU at the hospital," a senior official of the hospital told PTI earlier in the day.

However, later it was decided to send him directly to the Max Hospital, he said. Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to RGSSH after running a high-grade fever and suffering a sudden drop in oxygen levels.

Jain was brought to the RGSSH in the early hours of Tuesday and was administered a test for novel coronavirus infection that morning, for which he had tested negative. His test was repeated on Wednesday as he still had a fever and showed symptoms of the infection. The second test result came out positive. Sources in the Delhi government had on Wednesday said people who interacted with him in the days before his hospitalization would be quarantined as per the advice of doctors.

On Sunday, Jain attended a high-level meeting on the coronavirus situation in the national capital, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which was also attended by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

