Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: Clover launches sixth Chinese COVID-19 vaccine trial; UK lowers Covid-19 alert level to 'epidemic' from 'exponential' and more

Italy sewage study suggests COVID-19 was there in December 2019 Scientists in Italy have found traces of the new coronavirus in wastewater collected from Milan and Turin in December 2019 - suggesting COVID-19 was already circulating in Northern Italy before China reported the first cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:26 IST
Health News Roundup: Clover launches sixth Chinese COVID-19 vaccine trial; UK lowers Covid-19 alert level to 'epidemic' from 'exponential' and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

China publishes Beijing coronavirus genome data, officials suggest a European strain

China has released genome sequencing data for the coronavirus responsible for a recent outbreak in Beijing, with officials saying on Friday it identified a European strain based on preliminary studies. China, which had been under pressure to make the data public sooner rather than later as COVID-19 cases mount in the country's capital, said it had also submitted the data to the World Health Organization.

U.S. hospitals in hard hit regions step up use of steroids on sickest COVID-19 patients

Several U.S. hospitals in states with fresh surges of COVID-19 cases have started treating their sickest patients with dexamethasone rather than await confirmation of preliminary results of a study by British researchers, who said the inexpensive steroid saves lives. The move illustrates how the pandemic is changing the way hospitals work, at least regarding COVID-19 patients.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Virus genome data Ampio to study experimental drug in COVID-19 patients

U.S. drug developer Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday it would begin an early-stage study of its experimental treatment, Ampion, in COVID-19 patients after it received regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Shares of the company rose 14% to 65 cents before the opening bell.

Clover launches sixth Chinese COVID-19 vaccine trial

Clover Biopharmaceuticals became the sixth Chinese developer of a potential COVID-19 vaccine to move into human trials on Friday, launching a study in Australia that will test its vaccine with boosters. China and the United States have faced off over the health crisis and are driving parallel efforts to get vaccines successfully approved and into large-scale production later this year.

South Asian COVID-19 patients in UK hospitals 20% more likely to die: study

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients of South Asian ethnicity in Britain are 20% more likely to die from the disease than white people, a large-scale study said on Friday, the latest evidence that minority groups are disproportionately hit by the virus. The preliminary results showed that hospitalized South Asians were 12 years younger on average and generally had fewer pre-existing conditions.

Italy sewage study suggests COVID-19 was there in December 2019

Scientists in Italy have found traces of the new coronavirus in wastewater collected from Milan and Turin in December 2019 - suggesting COVID-19 was already circulating in Northern Italy before China reported the first cases. The Italian National Institute of Health looked at 40 sewage samples collected from wastewater treatment plants in northern Italy between October 2019 and February 2020. An analysis released late on Thursday said samples taken in Milan and Turin on Dec. 18 showed the presence of the SARS-Cov-2 virus.

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

European governments are working with the United States on plans to overhaul the World Health Organization, a top health official for a European country said, signaling that Europe shares some of the concerns that led Washington to say it would quit.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

UK lowers Covid-19 alert level to 'epidemic' from 'exponential'

The United Kingdom's chief medical officers have agreed that the COVID-19 threat level should be lowered one notch to "epidemic is in general circulation" from "transmission is high or rising exponentially". The Joint Biosecurity Centre recommended the COVID-19 alert level should move to level 3 - a COVID-19 epidemic is in general circulation - from level 4 - a COVID-19 epidemic is in general circulation; transmission is high or rising exponentially.

California orders residents to wear masks outside the home

California on Thursday ordered residents to wear masks at nearly all times outside the home, saying the strict new rule was necessary because too many Californians were failing or refusing to cover their faces during the coronavirus pandemic. The mandate is one of the broadest of any U.S. state, requiring Californians to wear masks any time they leave their homes, with exceptions made for people eating and drinking in restaurants or exercising outdoors, as long as they maintain 6 feet of physical distance.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin calls fuel spill unprecedented for Russia, Greenpeace sees $1.4 bln damage

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday the scale of the clear-up operation after a huge fuel spill in the Arctic was unprecedented for Russia, with Greenpeace estimating the environmental damage to waters in the region at 1.4 billion.A vas...

Black Lives Matter spurs scrutiny of Dutch colonial past

The 17th century has gone down in Dutch history as the Golden Age when unprecedented trading wealth helped fund the likes of artists Rembrandt van Rijn and Johannes Vermeer. But the grim flip side of the prosperity fortunes generated by se...

U.N. sets inquiry into racism after George Floyd death

The United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday condemned discriminatory and violent policing that led to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month and ordered a report be drawn up on systemic racism against people of African de...

10,000-bed COVID facility at Delhi's Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre to open on July 1

Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre in Delhis Chattarpur has been converted into a 10,000-bed COVID-19 care centre, which will have all the facilities for coronavirus patients and is slated to open on July 1. South Delhi District Magistrate BM ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020